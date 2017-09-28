Angola: Parliament's Preparatory Constitutive Meeting Ends

Luanda — The preparatory constitutive meeting of the fourth legislature of the National Assembly (AN) ended at 10:45 a.m (Thursday) in Luanda, under the guidance of the outgoing Parliament Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

The meeting, which closed the door, addressed, among other issues, the proposal to establish the provisional National Assembly and the Mandate Verification Commission.

The meeting created the conditions for the beginning of the Constitutive Session of the IV legislature of the National Assembly, held on Thursday.

Of the 220 MPs elected in the August 23 election, 59 are women and 161 are men.

In the general election of 2017, the IV Legislature of the National Assembly will count on 150 MPLA MPs, 51 from UNITA, 16 from the CASA-CE coalition, two from the PRS and one from the FNLA, for a total of 220 parliamentarians.