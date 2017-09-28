28 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Parliament's Preparatory Constitutive Meeting Ends

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The preparatory constitutive meeting of the fourth legislature of the National Assembly (AN) ended at 10:45 a.m (Thursday) in Luanda, under the guidance of the outgoing Parliament Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

The meeting, which closed the door, addressed, among other issues, the proposal to establish the provisional National Assembly and the Mandate Verification Commission.

The meeting created the conditions for the beginning of the Constitutive Session of the IV legislature of the National Assembly, held on Thursday.

Of the 220 MPs elected in the August 23 election, 59 are women and 161 are men.

In the general election of 2017, the IV Legislature of the National Assembly will count on 150 MPLA MPs, 51 from UNITA, 16 from the CASA-CE coalition, two from the PRS and one from the FNLA, for a total of 220 parliamentarians.

Angola

Angolan Members of Parliament Sworn in

The two hundred and twenty Members of the Parliament elected in the general election of August 23 of this year took… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.