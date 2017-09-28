27 September 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Mpumalanga Culture, Sport and Recreation Celebrates Heritage Month Village in Kwa-Mhlanga, 29 Sept

Struggle Heroes Commemorated through Time Travel Methodology, a Collaboration by Freedom Park and The Department of Culture, Sport and Recreation

Freedom Park, the Departments of Culture, Sport and Recreation, Basic Education, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Health, and Bridging Ages South Africa as well as Grade 9 learners from Rorobhani and Vulamehlo will on Friday 29 September 2017 celebrate heritage month in a form of a Time Travel Education Method. The event will be held at Kghodwana Museum and Cultural village in Kwa-Mhlanga.

Freedom Park and all stakeholders will celebrate the lives and heroism of King Nyabela and King Mampuru, who stood against colonialism and land dispossession. The centenary of Oliver Tambo, who dedicated his entire life in the struggle against apartheid and held the anti-apartheid struggle together will also be celebrated.

The event also aims to create an awareness about the fight against subjugation from the epoch of land dispossession in the nineteenth century to the advent of democracy. Acknowledge and educate on the role of traditional leadership in the fight against colonialism and subjugation.

Demystify the misconceptions about the relationship between the traditional leadership and the motive forces in the mission for democracy. Showcase the conservation and preservation of cultural heritage through music, praise songs, narration, traditional attire, craft, weaponry as well as traditional rituals.

Issued by: Mpumalanga Culture, Sport and Recreation

