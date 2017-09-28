South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Dam Level in Free State

press release

Dam levels in the Free State reflect a decrease from 80.8% last week to 79.8% this week. According to the Department of Water and Sanitation dam levels report, water level appear to be going down on daily basis thus justifying both behavioural changes in water use and demand management. By both water users either, using water for industrial purpose or domestic purpose.

Major Dam levels are decreasing instead of increasing raising a concern to both DWS and municipalities across the country.

Caledon Dam is sitting at 56.2%, Rustfontein Dam currently at 32.6% as compared to 33.6% last week same time. Bloemhoff Dam is currently at 91.3% last week was at 94.5%. Sterkfontein Dam is currently at 92.7% from 93.0% last week. Followed by Knellpoort Dam with 40.0% from 42.2% same time last week.

DWS urge water users to continue using water cautiously as we currently experiencing heat-wave putting more strains on water resources on daily basis, because every drop counts. To mitigate high level of water demand residents and industries should adhere and bear in mind that water restrictions in certain Municipalities in the Province will continue being implemented until dam levels are acceptable.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation