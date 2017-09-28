South Africa: Labour Postpones Grayston Bridge Inquiry to July 2018

press release

Following a two-day sitting of the Commission of inquiry into the Grayston Drive/M1 pedestrian and cyclist structural bridge collapse, the Commissioner, Lennie Samuel decided to postpone it until July 2, 2018 at which stage 20 more witnesses could be called to testify.

The sitting took place at the Department of Labour's office in Nana Sita street, Pretoria and heard testimony from Form Scarf expert witness, Garry Farrow.

The expert witness however, took the Commission by surprise when he produced a report that neither the Commissioner nor Murray and Robert ( the principal constructor) has had sight of.

The commissioner decided along with all legal representatives of the stakeholders that in the interest of completing the hearing without undue delay, that further continuation with expert witnesses could make the hearing unmanageable.

In his power as commissioner and with the evidence that he has so far was sufficient to continue without further cross examining expert witnesses and therefore accepted the proposals from the legal representatives.

Samuel said should the need arise to recall expert witness, he would not hesitate to do so.

He said when the hearing resumes about 20 witnesses of fact may be called.

He has set aside July to September,2018 for completing the case. These were the only dates available where all legal representatives would be available.

In the inquiry, Samuel is being assisted by Specialist Inspector, Lesibe Raphela.

The Section 32 inquiry was set-up by the Department of Labour following the collapse on 14 October 2015 of the temporary bridge on the Grayston Drive /M1, which led to the deaths of two people and injury to 19 others. The Section 32 hearing was appointed by the Department in terms of Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act to investigate instances of negligence and non-compliance to legislation.

The deadly incident happened on 14 October 2015 at approximately 15:25.

Stakeholders of the inquiry include: the Johannesburg Municipality as the Client; Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) as the Agent; Royal HaskoningDHV an Engineering company appointed by JDA as the engineering agent for the project; Murray & Roberts (MR) Infrastructure - as the Principal Contractor appointed by JDA; Form-Scaff - as the contractor appointed by (MR); the people/person injured in the incident; the Engineering Council of South Africa and NUM representing employees of Murray & Roberts affiliated to the union.

To date, expert witnesses that have appeared before the inquiry include: J. M Roelf an expert witness representing Murray and Roberts; Richard Beneke, an expert witness representing Murray and Roberts; Ric Snowden, an expert witness representing Murray and Roberts; Dr. Stefanus Francois van Zyl, an expert witness representing Murray and Roberts; Garry Farrow, an expert witness of Form-Scaff.

The Inquiry will be held at Department of Labour offices (Labour Centre) at Concillium Building, Nana Sita Street (formerly Skinner Street) and Thabo Sehume Street (Andries Street) in Pretoria/Tshwane.

Issued by: Department of Labour