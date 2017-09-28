South Africa: By-Elections - IFP Retains Endumeni in KwaZulu-Natal, but Still a Good Night for ANC

analysis

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) held off a strong challenge from the African National Congress (ANC) to retain a ward in eNdumeni in KwaZulu-Natal. This meant that the ANC was unable to regain power in eNdumeni. The ANC held the other two seats contested last night. By WAYNE SUSSMAN.

Ward 3 in eNdumeni (Sithembile Glencoe) in KwaZulu-Natal IFP 53% (60%) ANC 43% (34%) Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) 4% (5%)

eNdumeni municipality borders Nquthu, the area where a resurgent IFP won the municipality outright when the whole municipality went to by-elections in May. Sithembile is part of the little town of Glencoe which sits next to Dundee, the central town.

The National Freedom Party (NFP) was a force in northern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) politics but did not contest the elections in eNdumeni in 2016. One has to factor in the 2014 provincial results to determine what kind of impact they could have on the ward to get a better indication of how things could play out yesterday. It turns out that the NFP came a distant third here in 2014. What was most telling of the 2014 results is that the ANC easily won the voting districts here, winning the areas which...