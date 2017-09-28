South Africa: NDP Youth Ambassadors to Hit the Streets of SA

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) will today launch the National Development Plan (NDP) Youth Brand Ambassador Programme for young entrepreneurs in Johannesburg.

The department on Wednesday said the launch is part of the fifth anniversary of the adoption of the NDP.

The NDP Youth Brand Ambassador Programme began this year in March at the South African Youth Awards (SAYA) when the DPME Minister Jeff Radebe hosted the winners at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

They engaged further on their expansion and growth as young people who are contributing to the goals of the NDP which aim to reduce poverty, inequality and unemployment.

The DPME further partnered with CISCO, Duke University and various government agencies in July to incubate the entrepreneurs from the SAYA, as well as those selected from various government led youth initiatives.

The selected youth were being prepared for the NDP brand ambassadorship by hosting a master class entitled, "the fourth industrial revolution as a disruptor and opportunity," for youth entrepreneurs.

The master class was covering topics on artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and it equipped participants with best practice approaches on how to incorporate technology towards the implementation of the NDP Vision 2030.

At the beginning of September, Minister Radebe, who is also the Chairperson of the National Planning Commission, hosted the youth entrepreneurs of the NDP Youth Brand Ambassador Programme at a breakfast meeting with business representatives. The Minister hosted the meeting together with his Deputy, Buti Manamela.

The aim of the meeting was to introduce the NDP Youth Brand Ambassador Programme to the business sector, foster a strong relationship on youth entrepreneurship and encourage active citizenry within the premise of the six pillars of the NDP.

At the launch of the NDP Youth Brand Ambassador Programme today, the DPME will announce the selected ambassadors who have led by example and played their part in making the NDP alive by contributing in boosting economic growth, increase employment and reduce poverty.

Furthermore, a pronouncement will be made on how business organisations and government entities will be investing in the local innovators and entrepreneurs that will ultimate create millions of jobs that are required to grow an inclusive economy.