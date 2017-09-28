28 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Six Killed in Johannesburg M1 Crash

Six people, including a two-year-old boy, were killed when a taxi crashed into a barrier and overturned on the M1 highway in Johannesburg on Thursday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics found bodies strewn across the scene.

Several other passengers were injured, but an exact number was not immediately available.

The accident occurred near the Buccleuch interchange.

Authorities were on scene to investigate the cause of the crash. There highway was affected by a severe traffic jam near the scene.

Source: News24

