RWANDA international Emery Bayisenge has crossed from Moroccan second division side Athletic Club to archrivals Jeunesse sportive El Massira (JSM) on a one-year contract subject to renewal.

The former Isonga and APR FC central defender, joins JS El Massira after one year with their biggest rivals, Athletic Club.

The 23-year-old versatile defender was allowed to move before end of his contract with the 4-time Moroccan champions, which still had one year remaining after failing to break into the first team as a regular starter.

Bayisenge joined Kenitra Athletic Club shortly after starting for Amavubi at the 2016 African Nations Championship finals, helping the hosts to reach the quarter-finals before losing 2-1 to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who went on to win the tournament.

JS El Massira is a Moroccan second division football team based in El Aaiún, Western Sahara that was founded in 1977 and hosts its matches at Stade Cheikh Laaghdef. The club is currently coached by Najib Hannouni.

Bayisenge captained the U17 Amavubi starlets that competed at the 2011 FIFA U17 World Cup in Mexico, and has since rose through the ranks rapidly, making his full Amavubi debut in 2012. He has 37 international caps on his name.

editorial@newtimes.co.rw

Follow @bishumba