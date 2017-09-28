SC Kiyovu head coach Andre Casa Mbungo has vowed to bring back a winning mentality to the Azam Rwanda Premier League side. The Mumena-based side open their 2017/18 campaign against Musanze FC on October 1.

Kiyovu have had a very difficult last two years, which resulted in relegation last season for the first time in the club's 53-year history, but made an immediate return without kicking a ball in the second tier league following promoted Isonga FC's withdrawal from playing in the topflight division.

"It is a tough journey that we are embarking on, so we challenge the players to put in their best effort and have a strong mentality, it's my responsibility to make sure that we play well and be able to win more games," Mbungo told Times Sport on Tuesday.

The former AS Kigali and Police FC coach added: "We need to write a new chapter for Kiyovu, but that will only be possible if we put up good performances. We have the players to achieve it and there is no reason why the team can't improve and avoid going through what happened last season."

SC Kiyovu have strengthened their squad with several new signings including Ugandan striker Benson Rahim Ociti from Kenyan side Chemelil Sugar FC, midfielder Janvier Bonane and defender Aime Placide Uwineza from second division outfit Isonga FC.

Others are; midfielder Jean Pierre Maombi from Musanze FC, experienced midfielder Fabrice Mugheni from Rayon Sports, Espoir FC's center-back Ally Mbogo as well as Rwandan international Innocent 'Di Maria' Habyarimana and right-back Jean Paul Uwihoreye from Police FC.

Kiyovu started pre-season training on August 15 under new coach Mbungo, who signed a two year-deal. Kiyovu will face reigning champions Rayon Sports on match-day two, next weekend.

The 'Green Baggies' finished second bottom in the 16-team league table last season and they will have to make major improvement on and off the field if they're to avoid similar strugglers.

The club released more than half the squad from last season including former Amavubi forward Andre Lomami and experienced centre-back Mukamba Namasombwa.

They retained just 11 players, among them team captain, Alexis Ngirimana as well as youngsters; Jean Claude Nizeyimana, Djuma Nizeyima, Mustafa Francis and Djuma Mutuyimana.

Saturday

APR FC Vs Sunrise FC3:30pm

Etincelles Vs Police FC

Gicumbi FC Vs Espoir

Kirehe FC Vs Mukura VS

Sunday

Rayon Sports Vs AS Kigali 3:30pm

Bugesera Vs Amagaju

Miroplast Vs Marines

SC Kiyovu Vs Musanze

