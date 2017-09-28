28 September 2017

Swaziland: Armed Police End Student Protest

Armed police escorted students from a Swaziland college off the campus after they complained about the quality of their food.

Now, the Swaziland College of Technology (SCOT) has been closed indefinitely after a class boycott.

The Swazi Observer reported on Wednesday (27 September 2017) that students vandalised property. The students had entered the kitchen at breakfast time as part of a protest.

The newspaper said the main grievance of the students was shrinking food portions at meal times and unpaid allowances.

The Times of Swaziland reported, 'According to students who spoke on condition of anonymity, it all started during breakfast when they were told that there was no more milk for their soft porridge.

'Other reported irregularities are said to be that some students were served eggs as protein during lunch while others were dished meat.

'They said this had been going on for some time and when they enquired from the college authorities about the matter, they were told that the institution had no money.'

