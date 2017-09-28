Malawi: Government Urges Community Leaders to Protect Compact Infrastructure

Lilongwe — Minister of Energy, Mining and Natural Recourses, Aggrey Masi has called upon traditional leaders in the country to take a leading role in sensitizing their communities on the importance of taking care of infrastructures that may be constructed within their localities under the Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) - Malawi Compact.

The Compact is a US$350.7 five year agreement between the government of the United States of America under the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and the government of Malawi that aims at reducing poverty through economic growth by improving the energy sector in Malawi. It is being implemented by the MCA - Malawi on behalf of the Malawi government.

Masi made the remarks Tuesday after touring construction sites of Area 25 Distribution Substation, Bunda Turn-off substation, Nkhoma transmission tower and Nkhoma transmission substation which are just some of the construction sites in the project.

"This is a big project and one of a kind in the country and it deserves a lot of care. It will help connect electricity to our hospitals, trading centers amongst others.

" I therefore would like to call upon all the leaders in our communities to take a leading role in making sure that all the infrastructure being constructed are well taken care of because all of this will be of great benefit to every Malawian.

"They can do this by forming groups within their localities that will be tasked with safeguarding the infrastructure. These groups would be responsible in reporting to relevant authorities if any fault might arise," said Masi.

Masi subsequently said he was impressed with the current progress of work on the ground which he said was at an advanced stage.

He commended all the contractors engaged saying they are doing a good job with efficiency.

"They all have their targets but they have assured me they are going to meet their deadlines. However, I would like to urge all of them, including the workers to engage an extra gear so that they finish in time," he said.

Deputy Head of Mission at the US Embassy, Andrew Herrup said the structures are a manifestation of the success the MCC Compact is enjoying. He said these would help in generation and transmission of electricity in Malawi.

He said the MCA-Malawi which is implementing the program on behalf of the Malawi government is committed to finishing the Compact in time.

"We are focused on finishing in time which is next September. We will have to work hard over the next year but everyone is committed to doing it, not only efficiently but also safely following all security, environmental and health requirements as well," said Herrup.