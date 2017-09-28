Namibia: Human-Lion Conflict Management Plan Launched

DEPUTY environment minister Tommy Nambahu launched Namibia's North-West Human-Lion Conflict Management Plan at River Crossing Lodge last Friday.

"We have recently seen an increase in human-wildlife conflict in the northern parts of the country, mainly involving lions and elephants," said Nambahu, in reference to retaliatory killings of lions by cattle farmers outside of Etosha National Park earlier this year.

The conflict management plan is designed to address a long-term issue: where short-term emotions run high when cattle are killed by lions, or a lion is killed by a farmer.

Nambahu said the ministry has to serve the people who live in rural areas, as well as respond to conservationists near and far, citing people in New York who want to protect lions, but are not confronted by them daily.

Managing human-lion conflict in the arid environment of the north-west is complex, said the deputy minister, following on from presentations given by Kenneth /Uiseb, deputy director of scientific services at the environment ministry, and 'Flip' Stander of Desert Lion Conservation.

/Uiseb said historically, lions roamed the whole of Namibia before being killed in large numbers by farmers. Now, with much smaller numbers, the lion population is stable. But if human-wildlife conflict is not properly addressed, then more lions will be killed and numbers will plummet.

There are currently between 112 and 139 lions west of Etosha, excluding cubs - an increase from around 20 in the 1980s, he said.

Stander began establishing the status of lions in the north-west in 1997. By systematically darting lions and noting their ages by examining their teeth, and by collaring them to establish their range, the desert lion project has built up scientific data, upon which human-lion conflict planning can be built and carried out.

Stander gave details of the type of lions usually involved in conflict with farmers.

"These are young males, of about four years of age and lacking experience, starting to hunt on their own. If they survive conflict with farmers, they flourish until they are older and weaker, and again come into contact with livestock and farmers when they are around 10 years of age."

Females are more cautious and have better survival rates, leading to an imbalance between the sexes. Where there should be roughly one female to each male, there are currently just over five.

Stander has assisted communities with human-lion mitigation by experimenting with novel ways to keep predators away from livestock. If anyone has witnessed a spectacular firework display in the Kunene night sky, and wondered what the celebration was about, they may have been witnessing Stander's desert experiments to keep lions at bay.

Nambahu spoke about the development of mitigation measures that include early warning systems, scare tactics, lion-proof kraals and improved herding, so that livestock is watched over and better protected.

Working with communities to develop strategies as well as providing infrastructure is vital, stressed Nambahu, as is the participation of partners in the management plan, which was introduced by Maxi Louis, director of the Namibian Association of CBNRM Support Organisations (Nacso).

Louis reminded the partners at the launch of World Rhino Day. Namibia was justly famed for its wildlife, she stated, which could only be protected by partnerships between government, communities, conservation NGOs and the private sector.

Louis thanked B2 Gold for a substantial financial contribution to the north-west human-lion conflict management plan, and for its commitment to protecting the environment.

"Land is finite," said Nambahu. "People grazing above the land's carrying capacity will lead to problems."

He echoed Louis' call for a constructive partnership, based upon scientific monitoring, which will balance the needs of conservation and rural communities.

Conservationists want to see lions survive, and tourists want to see lions in authentic surroundings.

Dealing effectively with human-lion conflict hot spots and bringing revenue to rural communities through lion tourism offers hope that the iconic desert lions will remain a part of the north-western landscape.

*The author, Steve Felton, works for NACSO