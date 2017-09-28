28 September 2017

Egypt: Badea Grants Egypt Line of Credit Worth U.S.$50 Million

The Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) has approved to grant Egypt a Line of credit (LOC), worth 500 million dollars during a meeting held on Wednesday 27/9/2017 in Khartoum, Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr said.

In statements on Thursday 28/9/2017, Nasr said this move is meant to lure Egyptian businessmen to pump investments into the African market.

The line of credit will contribute to supporting a number of promising sectors in Africa, notably medicine, fertilizers, foodstuffs and petroleum products, she noted.

