28 September 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Developing Industry Top Priority for Government - Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

Trade and Industry Minister Tarek Qabil said on Wednesday 27/9/2017 that developing the industrial sector was a top priority for the government currently, as an effective instrument for sustainable and comprehensive growth.

The industrial sector is capable of creating more jobs and optimizing the utilization of the economic resources, Qabil said during a speech he delivered before a forum organized by the Egyptian-Canadian business council under the rubric of "future of the Egyptian industry amid the current challenges."

The minister noted that the industrial sector represented 17.7 percent of the GDP.

He praised the relations binding both Egypt and Canada, elaborating that it was positively mirrored in the volume of inter-trade between the two countries, as it hit 1.1 billion dollars in the last year.

The Egyptian exports to Canada significantly increased by 35 percent to reach 780 million dollars in 2016 compared to 580 million dollars in 2015, Qabil said.

Meantime, the Egyptian imports from Canada receded by 25 percent, falling to 250.5 million dollars in 2016 against 334.7 million dollars in 2015, the minister said.

He noted that the Canadian investments in Egypt currently stood at two billion dollars.

Egypt

Investment Min., ILO Director in Egypt Ink Cooperation Protocol

Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr inked with Director of International Labor Organization… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.