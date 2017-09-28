28 September 2017

Egypt, Czech Republic Mull Cooperation, Relations

Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Ehab Nasr held a meeting on Wednesday 27/9/2017 with Czech Deputy Foreign Minister Martin Tlapa in Cairo.

The meeting tackled views of both countries at the political, economic, cultural and tourist levels and ways to promote political dialogue, commercial relations and Czech investments in Egypt.

They also discussed means to boost dialogue between Cairo and the European Union following the approval of a document of EU priority participation in Egypt.

Regional and international issues of mutual concern including the crises in Syria and Libya were also mulled.

