Liberia: Weah, Others Strategize

With twelve days to the Presidential and Legislative Elections, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) through its standard bearer, George M. Weah, has begun putting in place strategies with three other political parties to ensure that the opposition wins the October elections.

Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine of Liberty Party (LP), Alexander B. Cummings of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) and Senator Prince Y. Johnson of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) are part of negotiation which resulted to a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

According to the MOU, member opposition political parties to the Memorandum of Understanding will, amongst themselves, campaign in an atmosphere of mutual respect; freed of castigations and character assassinations.

"That in the event an opposition political party, who is a signatory to this Memorandum of Understanding, qualifies for a runoff presidential election against the ruling Unity Party, the other opposition political parties to this Memorandum of Understanding, shall support the qualified opposition political party in all manners and forms that are legal and expedient," the document indicated.

The MOU also indicated that in the event, the qualified opposition political party wins the presidential elections in the runoff election against the ruling Unity Party, the other members opposition political parties to the Memorandum of Understanding shall be entitled to forty percent (40%) of all presidential appointments in Government .

Additionally, the parties to the MOU noted that in the event an opposition political party, who is a signatory to the Memorandum of Understanding, wins the presidential elections in the first round, then the other members opposition political parties to the Memorandum of Understanding shall be entitled to thirty percent (30%) of all presidential appointments in Government

"That notwithstanding in the event any two opposition political parties who are both signatories to this Memorandum of Understanding qualify for a runoff presidential election, the other members opposition political parties to this Memorandum of Understanding shall be at liberty to choose which each shall support," the parties said.

The four parties also agreed that a government of inclusion is the surest way in fostering reconciliation and economic development of Liberia country; adding "against this backdrop, it is desired and agreed that members of the civil society, members of political parties that are not signatories to this MOU, independent candidates, professional Liberians, etc. will be considered for all levels of offices in the running of the next government ."