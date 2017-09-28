Congo-Kinshasa: Monusco Deploys Troops to Protect Civilian in Uvira

press release

KINSHASA, Sep. 28, 2017 - In response to clashes between presumed armed groups and the Congolese national army (FARDC) in the area of Uvira (South Kivu province), the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) yesterday rapidly deployed troops in order to deter any attack to the city and to avoid the escalation of the conflict. MONUSCO Deputy Force Commander is on the site in order to oversee the situation.

"This robust response is guided by our mandate. MONUSCO is strongly committed to the protection of civilians, including vulnerable groups as refugees and displaced people," said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Maman Sidikou.

"I urge the armed groups to immediately cease this hostility including all forms of violence against constituted authority and innocent civilians. All perpetrators, in particular those who sponsor armed groups as well as those who bear command responsibility, will be held accountable for human rights abuses," added the Head of MONUSCO.

Uvira is the second largest town in the South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.