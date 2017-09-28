28 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Grade 2 Pupil Takes Loaded Gun to School - Gauteng MEC

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has tweeted that a Grade 2 pupil took a loaded gun to a school in Brakpan, East Rand, on Tuesday.

Lesufi tweeted a screenshot of an email written to a "Chief Director", which alleged that the child had come to school with the intention of shooting another pupil with whom he had fought.

It is unclear who wrote the letter, and who the "Chief Director" is.

"Pray for us, Aowa, this can't be. A Grade 2 with a gun!" - Panyaza Lesufi

The screenshot of what appears to be an email reads that the gun was confiscated from the child and that he was then taken to the local police station, where a case was opened.

Police were unavailable for comment.

The father of the child was allegedly called to the school, but had apparently distanced himself from the gun.

This comes after a spate of violence in various schools across the East Rand, including a young pupil in Benoni losing his life following continued bullying; a pupil who ended up in hospital after a gun went off during an altercation in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg; and the fatal shooting of a deputy principal in Nigel.

Lesufi was also not available for comment.

More to follow.

Source: News24

