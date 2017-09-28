Liberia: National Elections Commission Begins Distribution of Ballots Oct. 2

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission (NEC) will begin the distribution of ballot papers to the leeward counties from October 2-3, beginning with Sinoe County.

The papers will be dispatched by land, sea and air.

"We are pleased to report that UNMIL has graciously agreed to airlift electoral materials to the following hard-to-reach areas.

These areas are: Gbarpolu, Lofa, Nimba, Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru, Maryland and River Gee counties.

The Commission is grateful to UNMIL for this kind and timely intervention. The Commission is also grateful to the Government of Japan and the UNDP for supporting the deployment of election security officers," Korkoya said.

Of the 15 counties, only Sinoe County ballots will be transported by sea. Bomi (Tubmanburg City), upper Bong (Gbarnga city), lower Bong (Totota City), Grand Bassa (Buchanan City), Grand Cape Mount (Robertsport city), Margibi (Kakata City), Upper Nimba (Sanniqullie City), (Bensonville city), Upper Lofa (Voinjama City), Upper, lower Montserrado (Brewerville City) and Rivercess (Cestos City)- will be transported by road.

Areas that will have their ballots transported by helicopter include: Grand Gedeh (Zwedru City), Grand Kru (Barclayville City), Lower Lofa (Kolahun City), Maryland (Harper City), Lower Nimba (Tapita City), River Gee (Fishtown city).

He said the electoral preparations are on track, adding that the NEC received the presidential ballot papers on Saturday, September 23, 2017 and transported to a secure location under the protection of state security.

The second batch of ballot papers for House of Representatives is expected to arrive in country on September 28th.

There are 5,390 polling stations across the nation of which each polling station will receive a total of 550 presidential ballot papers and 550 representative ballots in keeping with practice.

He said "There are 3,053,435 presidential ballots broken down in the following order:

550 x 5390 = 2,964,500 plus: %3 contingency allowance. 2,964,500 x .03 = 88,935

2,964,500 + 88,935 = 3,053,435

There are 3,112,725 Representative ballots broken down in the following manner:

550 x 5390 = 2,964,500 plus: %5 contingency allowance 2,964,500 x .05 = 148,225

2,964,500 + 148,225 = 3,112,725.

Korkoya, flanked by his co-chairs, said training of polling staff is on and the next phases will include training of 11,000 presiding officers and voter identification officers scheduled to start on September 29.

He said during the first week of October, 17,000 polling stations staff will be trained in the procedure and are expected to have completed training by October 6, 2017.

Meanwhile, Korkoya has emphasized that the electoral timetable is on track though the deadlines are tight, noting however that the National Elections Commission is prepared.

He encouraged voters to use the SMS text service to check their polling place details by dialing 1847.

He said final arrangements are also being made to establish a media centre in advance of the elections day and results process.

"I want to end by stressing to all political parties and independent candidates in these elections to remain clear of violence during their campaigns. Let us all remain committed to a peaceful election," he noted.