Ghana: Tema Motorway Roundabout Project Inaugurated

The Tema Motorway Roundabout Project, which is expected to improve the traffic situation in Tema and its environs and to significantly facilitate cargo flow in and out of the Tema Port, has been inaugurated at Tema.

The project, which started early in January 2017 after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, was financed by the Meridian Port Services (MPS)-- as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility-- in collaboration with the Ministry of Roads & Highways at the cost of GHC30 million.

In a keynote address at the inauguration, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Akwasi Amoako Atta, gave the assurance that the Roads and Highways Ministry was considering various interventions to minimize the unnecessary delay that motorists faced navigating.

Mr Amoako-Atta noted that traffic congestion on the Motorway, over the years, had affected both local and international travelers using the N1 Highway and commuters in and around Tema, Ashaiman, Prampram and beyond.

He said the project, being an improvement work on the Accra Tema Motorway which saw the construction of four slip roads, had removed one of the critical bottlenecks in the country's network of roads.

He lauded the MPS for their contribution towards the expansion of critical infrastructure in the country, noting that government was pleased they had stepped in to deliver such an important project which would alleviate transport difficulties on the Trans-West African Highway which linked Accra to Lomé.

In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer of MPS, Mr. Mohamed Samara, urged the business community to emulate the gesture of the MPS.

On his part, the Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Mr. Paul Asare Ansah, said the project was one of the many interventions needed to create easy access to the Tema Port, especially for heavy duty trucks being the main category of vehicles plying the route.

"This would greatly impact container haulage which has been a major problem because of the nature of this roundabout and the congestion that existed here. As a port Authority, we have been concerned about this problem and that is why we strongly supported the MPS to execute this project. We commend them for this and hope that we can work together to improve all aspects of doing business at the Port" he said.

Source: ISD (Abu Mubarik)