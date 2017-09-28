Morocco: Hilton Opens New Hotel in Tangier

Tangier — 'Hilton Tanger City Center Hotel & Residences', which boasts 180 guest rooms and suites, opened on Wednesday in the northern city of Tangier.

"The group aims to have a dynamic presence in Tangier by opening three hotels of different categories," said Mohab Ghali, Hilton Vice-President operations for Egypt and North Africa, adding that the group intends to launch a campaign to promote the destination of Tangier.

In addition to Hilton Tanger City Center Hotel & Residences, the group, which is present in Morocco since 1967, opened "Hilton Garden Inn" last year and will open its third hotel next summer in Al Houara seaside resort, in the south of Tangier, which will boast more than 300 beds and 50 tourist residences.

Through its two hotels in the city of Tangier, Hilton employs more than 300 full-time staff, 99% of whom are Moroccans.

President of Hilton Worldwide MENA, Rudi Jagersbacher, said that "the group is heavily involved in the Moroccan tourism market," adding that three other hotels are under construction in Tangier, Casablanca and Agadir.

Hilton is one of the largest and fastest growing hospitality companies in the world, with more than 5,000 properties and more than 825,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories.