Morocco: Moroccan People to Celebrate On Friday Birthday of HRH Princess Lalla Asmaa

Rabat — The Royal family and the Moroccan people will celebrate on Friday HRH Princess Lalla Asmaa's birthday, an opportunity to pay tribute to the Princess' various social and charity actions.

In addition to social and charity initiatives, HRH princess Lalla Asmaa is very active in supporting most vulnerable groups of the Moroccan society, including poorest one and children with specific needs.

Since her early childhood, the Princess has demonstrated a strong commitment in the social, educational and cultural fields and taken part in her capacity as honorary President of the Lalla Asmaa Foundation for deaf children at various events.

Founded in 1968, the Foundation offers deaf children advanced medical equipment, including digital hearing aids, cochlear implants and voice transmission electronic systems for a better integration in schools.

Cultural and sports activities are another sector of concern for the Princess who also chairs the association for the protection of animals and nature.

On June 28, 2017, HRH Princess Lalla Asmaa chaired in Rabat the graduation ceremony of the 2016-2017 school year of the Lalla Asmaa Foundation for deaf children and youth.

On this occasion, HRH Princess Lalla Asmaa visited a class of Life and Earth Sciences, a rehabilitation workshop for deaf children, a reading aid workshop, where Her Royal Highness followed a presentation on the reading aid software for the deaf, as well as an artistic creativity workshop. Two agreements were signed on this occasion. The first one is a framework partnership agreement between the Lalla Asmaa Foundation and the Mohammed V University of Rabat, while the second is between the Foundation and the Euro-Mediterranean University of Fez.

HRH Princess Lalla Asmaa also awarded prizes to talented students of the Foundation.