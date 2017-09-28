Africa: Industrialisation Needs Under Focus ? Experts Are Discussing the Issue At an Intergovernmental Meeting Holding in Douala.

The Intergovernmental Committee of Experts of the UN Economic Commission for Africa is currently meeting in its 33rd session at Sawa Hotel in Douala, with special focus on the structural transformation of the economy of central African countries. The meeting on the theme: "Made in Central Africa: From a vicious circle to a virtuous circle," is aimed at reviewing regulatory issues pertaining to the mandate and functioning of the sub-regional office for central Africa of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa as well as enable experts to discuss economic and social development issues in Central Africa, especially the industrial fabric. They are seeking strategies to accelerate the structural transformation of the economies of the sub-region.

Presiding at the opening ceremony of the seminar yesterday, the Director General of Economy and Programming of Public Investments, Tamba Isaac, representing the Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, said Cameroon has adopted an industrialization plan with special focus on energy, second generation agriculture, textile, mining and infrastructural development. He cited the Mbalam iron ore mining which will give Cameroon some six billion dollars (about FCFA 3,000 billion) yearly.

The Director of the Sub-regional Office of ECA for Central Africa, Antonio Pedro said the choice of the theme of the meeting was motivated by the fact that economic performances did not accelerate the pace of industrialization and intra-regional trade and in addition didn't significantly improve the standard of living of the populations. This prompted the ECA to recommend the structural transformation of the economies and allocate more resources to the manufacturing industry and modern services. He said the meeting will identify sectors that can serve as basis for the development of the industrial fabric, identify obstacles to industrialization, share experiences, appraise the sustainability of a subregional strategy and propose concrete actions to make central Africa a real growth pole.