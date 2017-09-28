Sierra Leone: Olympia Keen to Defend National Championship Title

Sierra Leone's 2016 Rio Olympic Games sprinting representative, Ishmael Dudu Kamara is keen to defend his National championship title when the rejuvenated Sierra Leone Athletics Association tournament gets underway today, September 28 at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown.

The two-day championship will attract over 150 athletes from the four regional areas in the country and Kamara is still hopeful he can defend his national title on a good footing

"I know it's not going to an easy competition because everyone wants to prove themselves and to beat the champion. However, I am well focused and determine to retain my title with an improve performance," Kamara who ran 10.95 sec in the 100m at the Rio Games said.

Meanwhile, the youngster has already slashed his Rio Olympic time from 10:95 sec to 10.75 sec, a time he pulled at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Azerbaijan in May this year.

Kamara finished fifth in the Men's 100m round 1, Heat 5 to grab one of the available four fastest qualifying time to reach the semi-finals. Despite beating his Rio Olympic time in round 1, Kamara did not progress from the semi-finals, after finishing in seventh position with 10.93sec in Heat 2.

In a related development, the SLAA on Tuesday September 27 symbolically signed peace agreement to end the two years long feud between the Abdul Karim Sesay and Martin Bangura faction.

In his statement, Martin Bangura, who is now the SLAA vice president said athletics as a family acknowledged the fact that there is need for peace, especially when the athletes do cry for it. He assured the general public that this is a just peace and will last forever.

He said: "Coming together is a simple way to solve the problem of sports. We all have the same objective and vision and we are all going to work with that. I will assure you all that we will be getting positive news as the process is on."

President, Abdul Karim Sesay said he is the happiest man because it was very hard to break the peace and once achieve he is all but delighted.

"With this peace, I know we will dominate in West Africa again and the SLAA will bring laurel to this country in not too distance future," Sesay said and thanked all those who have worked relentlessly to solve the problem of athletics. Official signing of the document climaxed the peace process.