Sierra Leone: ACC Indictee to Head CAF Committee

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) indictee, Isha Johansen, has been appointed to head the African football governing body, CAF Organising Committee for their inaugural CAF Women's Symposium.

At a CAF Executive meeting held in Accra on 23rd September 2017, the African football governing body announced that the maiden seminar will be staged in Morrocco during the first quarter of 2018.

The committee, which will be headed by Madam Johansen also includes, Madam Lydia Nsekera, former Burundi FA President and FIFA Council member, Hon. Alhaja Ayo Omidiran of Nigeria, Neskerem Tadese of Ethiopia, former Olympic hurdler and gold medalist Nawal El Moutaeakel of Morocco and Madagascar born coach and instructor Patricia Nejearison.

Also, a statement from the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) confirmed Johansen's appointment and revealed that the symposium will see some of Africa's most distinguished women in the football and the sports industry take centre stage to raise the game of football and gender empowerment through sports in Africa for African women.

Madam Johansen together with the F.A. Secretary General, Chris Kamara, were charged with abuse of office and misuse of public funds by the ACC. Both were indicted on six counts and are to appear in court in October. The SLFA boss has however denied the charges.