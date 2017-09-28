Sierra Leone: ACC Orders SLFA Indictees to Step Aside

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has ordered both Sierra Leone Football Association president, Isha Johansen, and her Secretary-General, Chris Kamara, to step aside following their indictment of abuse of office and public funds.

The ACC announced on the 21 September the indictment of both Madam Johansen and Chris Kamara and revealed they will be appearing in court on the 30 October on six counts charges.

However, the ACC in a letter addressed to the Ministry of Sports and National Sports Council (NSC), has asked both indictee to step aside from their normal function, according to the ACC Act No. 12 of 2008.

The letter dated 25th September 2017, signed by ACC boss, Ady Macauley, stated that following ACC's announcement, both now stand indicted before the High Court of Sierra Leone, and that they must step aside until acquitted or the proceedings against them discontinued.

The Anti-Corruption Act, No 12 of 2008 makes comprehensive provision for the process that must be adopted once a public figure has been indicted or charge.

According to the Anti-Corruption statutes "Any public officer charged with a corruption offence must be suspended from the date of the charge until he is either acquitted or the proceedings against him are discontinued."