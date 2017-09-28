28 September 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: ACC Orders SLFA Indictees to Step Aside

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has ordered both Sierra Leone Football Association president, Isha Johansen, and her Secretary-General, Chris Kamara, to step aside following their indictment of abuse of office and public funds.

The ACC announced on the 21 September the indictment of both Madam Johansen and Chris Kamara and revealed they will be appearing in court on the 30 October on six counts charges.

However, the ACC in a letter addressed to the Ministry of Sports and National Sports Council (NSC), has asked both indictee to step aside from their normal function, according to the ACC Act No. 12 of 2008.

The letter dated 25th September 2017, signed by ACC boss, Ady Macauley, stated that following ACC's announcement, both now stand indicted before the High Court of Sierra Leone, and that they must step aside until acquitted or the proceedings against them discontinued.

The Anti-Corruption Act, No 12 of 2008 makes comprehensive provision for the process that must be adopted once a public figure has been indicted or charge.

According to the Anti-Corruption statutes "Any public officer charged with a corruption offence must be suspended from the date of the charge until he is either acquitted or the proceedings against him are discontinued."

Sierra Leone

Fbnbank CEO Pays Condolence Visit to President Koroma

Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Limited and Subsidiaries, Dr.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.