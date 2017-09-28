Sierra Leone/Cameroon: Cameroon Sets Up Sierra Leone Clash

Cameroon will now face Sierra Leone in the second rounds of the African qualifiers for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in France 2018.

The Cameroonian side reached the second rounds of the qualifiers without playing the return leg, thanks to a 0-9 walloping of their Guinean counterpart during the first leg in Conakry.

A statement from the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) confirmed the withdrawal of their Guinean opponent after the former Football Federation notified them of their decision.

The two sides were scheduled for this Saturday, 30 September, 2017, at the Stadium Ahmadou Ahidjo of Yaoundé, but the above-mentioned match is canceled and Cameroon's U-20, the Indomitable Lions are qualified for the second round of the competition and face the Sierra Queens of Sierra Leone in November.

"The Junior Lions are qualified for the second round of the World Cup qualifiers in their category. And to get closer to the final phase of this competition that will be held next year in France. Cameroon's under-20s will face Sierra Leone during the month of November," reads a statement from Cameroon football administration.