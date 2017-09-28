27 September 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone/Cameroon: Cameroon Sets Up Sierra Leone Clash

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sahr Morris

Cameroon will now face Sierra Leone in the second rounds of the African qualifiers for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in France 2018.

The Cameroonian side reached the second rounds of the qualifiers without playing the return leg, thanks to a 0-9 walloping of their Guinean counterpart during the first leg in Conakry.

A statement from the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) confirmed the withdrawal of their Guinean opponent after the former Football Federation notified them of their decision.

The two sides were scheduled for this Saturday, 30 September, 2017, at the Stadium Ahmadou Ahidjo of Yaoundé, but the above-mentioned match is canceled and Cameroon's U-20, the Indomitable Lions are qualified for the second round of the competition and face the Sierra Queens of Sierra Leone in November.

"The Junior Lions are qualified for the second round of the World Cup qualifiers in their category. And to get closer to the final phase of this competition that will be held next year in France. Cameroon's under-20s will face Sierra Leone during the month of November," reads a statement from Cameroon football administration.

Sierra Leone

Fbnbank CEO Pays Condolence Visit to President Koroma

Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Limited and Subsidiaries, Dr.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.