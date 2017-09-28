Sierra Leone: Ernest Brewa Remanded for Murder

Son of a popular comedian, Ernest Brewa aka Vamboi; Ernest Brewa Jr. was yesterday sent to the Male Correctional Centre by Albert Moody of Freetown Court No.1 on one count of murder contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

The police alleged that the accused person on Wednesday, 6th September, 2017, at Valley View point, Ferguson Street, in Freetown, murdered Ibrahim Tarawally.

First Prosecution Witness (PW1), Leslie Cole, recognised the accused person as his neighbour and the deceased as a bike rider, who resided in the same neighbourhood at Ferguson Street.

He recalled the date of the incident in that he was with a friend around Valley View point, Ferguson Street where the accused person and one Bashiru were quarreling.

He added that one police officer called Sieh tried to stop them and took the accused person away.

Cole said after the police office had taken the accused person away, one Junior Parade arrived at the scene and promised to go the accused's residence and abuse his mother.

According to the witness, after Bashiru uttered the statement, Junior Parade started beating him up, while the deceased tried to stop them fighting.

"Ibrahim advised them to stop fighting while Junior Parade questioned as to whether he wanted to be part of it .All of them started fighting among themselves," he said.

PW1 stated that during the fight, the accused person returned from his house and removed a knife from his trousers and stabbed the deceased thrice.

He narrated that he saw blood oozing out from the deceased who later died at a nearby hospital.

Cole said he later made statement at Central Police station.

The matter was prosecuted by ASP Samuel Kamara, associated by Lawyer H M Geavo, while the accused was represented by Lawyer I .P. Mamie.

The matter was adjourned to 5th October, 2017.