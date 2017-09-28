Sierra Leone: Director Urges Sporting Disciplines to Emulate Slaa

Director of Sports, Ibrahim Bangura,has urged all other sporting disciplines in dispute to emulate the Sierra Leone Athletics Association (SLAA) and achieve lasting peace within the sports family.

Bangura, who was addressing officials, members and journalists in Tuesday's press conference to mark the symbolic signing of peace agreement between the Abdul Karim Sesay and Martin Bangura factions, said it's an exemplary display worth emulating.

"Others should use this and emulate the SLAA so that we can have lasting peace in the sports family. The Minister of Sports, Ahmed Khanou, his deputy, Al Sankoh Conteh and the entire Ministry appreciate what has been done and hope for a lasting peace," the Director of Sports said.

Dr. Tom Kargbo, who acted as a key pioneer in the peace process said it was a great day for the sports and members of the sports family, adding that they are now looking forward to see the peace maintained and start developing sports from secondary school level.

He said: "The representation of the ministry tells you that they were also there to help resolve the impasse and bring in peace. Martin and Karim let us never go back to where we came from."

Frank Turay, the athlete's representative at the National Olympic Committee of Sierra Leone (NOC-SLE), said the NOC-SLE was pleased to see peace in the athletic family and encouraged all to work very hard and maintain the peace that they fought very hard to achieve. He said the messages of hate should immediately be changed to message of peace.