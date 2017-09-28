Egypt: Planning Ministry, Microsoft Implementing Training Program for Youths

The Ministry of Planning is implementing a program in tandem with Microsoft to hone skills of youths and technical workers to be able to join market.

In a statement on Thursday 28/9/2017, the ministry said the program is meant to train 3,850 youths in the current fiscal year to qualify them to join market and establish their own business, especially small-sized enterprises.

The number of trainees is expected to reach 4,660 in 2020, the statement said.

Technical and vocational training sessions will be organized within the framework of the program, added the statement.