28 September 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Investment Min., ILO Director in Egypt Ink Cooperation Protocol

Tagged:

Related Topics

Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr inked with Director of International Labor Organization (ILO) in Cairo Peter Van Rooij a cooperation protocol on a program on youth employment in Egypt .

This came at the end of a senior-level conference on youth and employment in North Africa held in Geneva in the presence of ILO Director General Gay Rider .

Nasr said that the protocol aims at providing one million job opportunities within the coming three years, improving technical skills to join job-operating sectors and encouraging small and medium enterprises .

After the inking ceremony, Nasr and Rider discussed means to boost cooperation between Egypt and the ILO during the coming stage .

Nasr pointed out Egypt's efforts to improve the investment environment to contribute to pumping new investments and provide job opportunities to the youth .

The international reports lauded the improvements done in the Egyptian economy, Nasr said .

Meanwhile, Rider extolled the Egyptian efforts in applying economic reform .

Also, Nasr conferred with Deborah Greenfield, ILO's Deputy Director General for Policy, on the latest developments of a program under the rubric "better work environment" during its experimental stage in Egypt .

Nasr asserted full support of the ministry to apply this program in Egypt to contribute to improving business environment, adding that the ministry is keen on encouraging foreign investments .

Nasr tackled the Egyptian efforts to support youth, pointing out that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi supports the youth .

As well, Nasr invited Greenfield to visit Egypt soon and attend a conference under the rubric "investment for sustainable development.. Africa 2017" due on December 7-9 under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi .

Egypt

Planning Ministry, Microsoft Implementing Training Program for Youths

The Ministry of Planning is implementing a program in tandem with Microsoft to hone skills of youths and technical… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.