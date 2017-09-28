Egypt: Investment Min., ILO Director in Egypt Ink Cooperation Protocol

Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr inked with Director of International Labor Organization (ILO) in Cairo Peter Van Rooij a cooperation protocol on a program on youth employment in Egypt .

This came at the end of a senior-level conference on youth and employment in North Africa held in Geneva in the presence of ILO Director General Gay Rider .

Nasr said that the protocol aims at providing one million job opportunities within the coming three years, improving technical skills to join job-operating sectors and encouraging small and medium enterprises .

After the inking ceremony, Nasr and Rider discussed means to boost cooperation between Egypt and the ILO during the coming stage .

Nasr pointed out Egypt's efforts to improve the investment environment to contribute to pumping new investments and provide job opportunities to the youth .

The international reports lauded the improvements done in the Egyptian economy, Nasr said .

Meanwhile, Rider extolled the Egyptian efforts in applying economic reform .

Also, Nasr conferred with Deborah Greenfield, ILO's Deputy Director General for Policy, on the latest developments of a program under the rubric "better work environment" during its experimental stage in Egypt .

Nasr asserted full support of the ministry to apply this program in Egypt to contribute to improving business environment, adding that the ministry is keen on encouraging foreign investments .

Nasr tackled the Egyptian efforts to support youth, pointing out that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi supports the youth .

As well, Nasr invited Greenfield to visit Egypt soon and attend a conference under the rubric "investment for sustainable development.. Africa 2017" due on December 7-9 under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi .