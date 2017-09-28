Liberia: Cummings Vows to Create 600,000 Jobs

Of the three candidates that showed up at Tuesday Presidential Debate, supposedly the last before Liberians go to the polls, has given his words to the nation about creating jobs for Liberians if elected president.

Alternative National Congress (ANC) standard-bearer Alexander Cummings vowed he would create 600,000 Jobs in his first term of office should Liberians afford him the chance to serve as their next president.

Mr. Cummings has never been lukewarm about discussing the issues confronting the nation and how his administration would endeavor to address them.

Having demonstrated preparedness for leadership in the first debate, Mr. Cummings was on top of his game and plan at Tuesday's debate which he encountered two new comers in persons of Dr. Mills Jones of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) and MacDella Cooper of the Liberia Restoration Party.

Jones shunned the maiden debate along with George Weah of the CDC while Cooper was not in the lineup. The debates which are the products of the Deepening Democracy Coalition (DDC) met to allow candidates provide insights into their platforms and plans for national stewardship.

The importance of debates or how do they prove positive for candidates winning elections has been so topical since CDC Weah and others pulled out of the first one.

Along with VP Joseph Boakai who was indisposed, Weah was again unavailable at the September 26 debate held at the Paynesville City Hall, outside Monrovia.

However, Cummings made used of the time to promise the creation of jobs through investing into agricultural, infrastructure and tourism. More besides, he vowed his government would create the avenue for young people to acquire a quality and vocational education.

"We are going to privatize infrastructure and by that we are going to create more jobs and if we must create more jobs our young people must be prepare for these jobs, so we are going to invest in vocational training so our young people can have the needed skills for the jobs," Cummings noted.

The ANC flag-bearer noted the creation of these jobs is to reduce the high unemployment rate among young people in the country who he said constitutes 65 percent of the country's population.

"I view our young people as an asset. We have a youthful population and as such we are under obligation to invest in and develop these young people because they are the ones to take our nation to the next level," Mr. Cummings indicated.

"I believe the current government under the watchful eyes of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of the ruling Unity Pay has not done well in addressing this crisis faced by young people across the country."

"Under a Alexander Cummings and Jeremiah Sulunteh led administration, the young people would be high on the agenda so as to get rid of some burning issues affecting them."

Among other things, Cummings stressed he would send between 20-25% of the country's national budget towards education in order to addressing the educational system of Liberia.

He disclosed the Cummings Africa Foundation has already started working in the interest of the educational sector by providing tutorial for students across the country and paying WAEC fees for students.

"The Cummings Africa Foundation has provided tutorial for students across the country and has paid the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) fees for students and we will allocate 20% of the country's national budget towards education," Cummings stressed.