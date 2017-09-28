Liberia: UPP Poise to Secure District #7

Several residents of Montserrado County electoral district number seven have been reassured of the United People's Party's commitment to address issues affecting them.

In an effort to ensure that, the party has expressed willingness to work with citizens to vote the emblem during this year's presidential and representative elections scheduled for October 10, 2017.

The citizens from West Point Township, Front Street, Bassa Town, Rock Town communities and other parts of the district have since expressed disappointments in the governing Unity Party for what they believe is UP's 'failure' to improve their living standard, and ensure a better leadership for Liberia.

At a campaign rally in the Public Health Pools (PHP) community recently, a program aimed at endorsing the UPP candidate in that district, the residents through their individual spokesperson, said the district has indeed been delivered in the hands of a UPP's leadership.

The program, organized by supporters of candidate Emmanuel Togba-Nah Davies, a legislative hopeful of district #7 on the UPP's slot, was again another milestone for the party's campaign in securing the votes of Liberians living in that part of the country.

UPP's national chairman, T Q Harris, commending the supporters for turning out, noted that the country is at a crossroads and it is time for Liberians to experience a genuine change for the community, district, and Liberia at large.

He said if Liberians make wise decision by voting the rightful individuals into position of trust most especially during these elections, it would have a positive impact on the country's growth and progress.

Noting that the party's standard-bearer, MacDonald Wento and his representative candidate Emmanuel Nah Davies have the best agenda to move Liberia ahead if given the opportunity to serve.

T.Q Harris urged the citizenry to look in their direction and avoid making mistakes comes October 10, 2017.

"We are about to make a change. Whether you like it or not, Liberia will experience a transition in a very short time from now. The legislature is no place for child play; that's why the UPP has recommended serious people who have the necessary qualifications, Mr. Davies, someone who is serious to do the job for you in this district." Mr. Harris noted.

He named among things, reconciliation, peace building and security, healthcare, and education as some of the major priorities that are embedded within his party's 2017 manifesto for the pending elections. "Our platform is built around the development of Liberia and the county's development agenda," he added.

According to him, the party's standard bearer is also securing votes in the leeward counties as Mr. Wento is currently receiving welcome messages in the southeast.

For his part, Emmanuel Togba-Nah Davies said he believes that much has not been done by the governing Unity Party to maintain and protect the peace before, during, and after the pending presidential and representative elections.

"In accordance to international standard and best practices, the officers of the Liberia National Police and the Armed Forces of Liberia are not well trained or equipped with logistics for counter terrorism attack from both domestic and foreign forces, a situation which he said should not be ruled out during such a critical period in the country," Davies alleged.

"In other to have a safe Liberia, we need to have well-trained para-military and military officers and provide them with logistics in order to carry out their duties, and give them sustainable salaries," Emmanuel Davies recommended.

His comments were in a direct relation to some political institutions that in recent weeks during the campaign exercise, declared themselves as winners of the elections even though it is just less than two weeks to the conduct of the presidential and representative polls.

He further observed that "furthermore, the capacities of our forces are very low as compared to those that want to disrupt our peace. We need more police officers and army personnel to safeguard our country," he cautioned.

Addressing supporters and well-wishers at a campaign rally in the PHP community, Togba-Nah stressed the need for police officers to patrol the streets and ghettos in the district including urban and rural cities in Liberia.

"We need air, water and foot patrols by our para-military and military officers," he concluded.