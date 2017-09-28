Liberia: VP Boakai Promises Adequate Healthcare

With twelve days to the conduct of the presidential and legislative elections, the standard-bearer of the governing Unity Party (UP), Joseph Nyuma Boakai has promised additional healthcare delivery system in the country if elected the next president.

The current Vice President who has sat on the throne for eleven consecutive years posted the statement on social media Wednesday.

VP Boakai, who boasted of the healthcare system under the Unity Party led-government, promised people in the sector his timely intervention when he is elected as president of the country.

"Our nurses, doctors, laboratory technicians, public health professionals and other healthcare workers will receive attention and incentives," he said.

The UP's first partisan recounted the tribulations the sector went through during the deadly Ebola virus disease, but boasted of the government and its people's resilience to overcome.

"Yes, our healthcare system took a huge beating from Ebola, but it is on its way up. And to enable the change to become sustainable, we will make sure that our healthcare system works for the benefit of the poor, the middle class and the rich as well in all of our 15 counties. All of us will attend the same hospitals, except in cases beyond the capacity of our medical facilities," he added.

He also added that community healthcare centers will be built to close the distance people have to travel to seek healthcare.

VP Boakai said this will increase the desire of people to go to the hospitals for treatment and prevent treatable illnesses from becoming chronic.

"We want to make our healthcare facilities more affordable, and better yet, we want to reduce the number of Liberians that travel abroad for healthcare by providing up-to-date medical facilities in the various regions of Liberia. For every five counties, there must be a regional hospital comparable to JFK Memorial Medical Center and the Jackson F. Doe Memorial Hospital," he indicated.