Liberia: "I Will Protect Your Vote"

Representative candidate of district 16 says he will protect the vote of electorate if elected in the ensuring October polls. Bishop P. Manasseh Conto made the statement at the official launch on Sunday September 24, 2017 when thousands of supporters gathered at the D-Tweh High School sport pitch to reaffirm their support to his representative bid.

During that rally, Conto vowed that 25 percent of his salary as lawmaker will directly go in the coffers of the district and said will be used on young people education and women empowerment.

He noted that the gathering sends a resounding message to the opposition that enough is enough and that the people of district 16 are ready for change.

Conto also vowed to adequately represent the interest of the people of the district regardless of one's religion and to do away with all forms of discrimination.

According to him, under his leadership as representative of the district the issue of sea erosion, drainage system, sanitation, child education, and women empowerment amongst other things will be high on his plate.

He claimed that district 16 will be a reference point when elected by the people of the area due to the uncountable marks in the district, and that citizens themselves will have a say in the decision making processe of the district.

It can be recalled that Bishop Conto came second to incumbent Edward Ford in the 2011 representative and presidential elections despite his lateness in the race.

With the crowds on Sunday political pundits are with the strongest conviction that he is close to the Capitol Building.