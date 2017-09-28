Liberia: Quality Vocational Education Prepares Young People

The presidential candidate of the Movement for Economy Empowerment (MOVEE) Dr. Joseph Mills Jones says quality vocational education prepares and empowers young people for the job market.

Commenting on the creation of employment opportunities for young Liberians, the former executive governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), who said when elected as the next presidential of Liberia, he would ensure the young people, indicated that government does not create jobs but it can only create the atmosphere for the private sector to provide jobs for its citizens.

Speaking Tuesday September 26, 2017 when he appeared on the second round of the national presidential debate organized by the Deepening Democracy Coalition (DDC), Dr. Jones said he would empower Liberians to take back their economy.

"If elected as Liberia's next President, I would ensure that the conducive environment is created in order for the private sector to flourish and thereby create more jobs for Liberians," Dr. Jones said.

"Government don't create jobs, but create the enabling environment for the private sector to flourish in order to grow our economy and we must grow our economy through Liberians themselves," Dr. Jones stressed.

Governor Jones vowed to invest into the agricultural, tourism and infrastructure sectors of the country in order to generate funds to address some pressing needs of the country.

Dr. Jones indicated among other things that he would spend 20% or the country national budget towards education so as to rebrand the entire education al system of the country.

He asserted that under a MOVEE-led administration, the issue of privatizing the educational sector would be abolished so as to redirect all funds towards the sector itself.

At the same time, Dr. Jones has vowed to deal with the issue of corruption very drastically, should he be elected as the next democratic President of Liberia, thus, the laws on the book as regard to corruption would be enforced.

Dr. Jones stressed that he would not tolerate corruption in a MOVEE-led administration, thus, he would dress corrupt government officials in an orange suit which in his mind would serve as deterrence to other would be corrupt officials.

"We will not tolerate corruption in our government. We say corruption is a vampire and as such we will treat it as such and to kill a vampire is to put a stick into the heart of a vampire which we will do and corruption will never come back again," Dr. Jones noted.

He disagreed with the idea that people are corrupt because they are not paid well, adding that people are corrupt simply because they lack integrity and honesty.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jones has promised to accept the results of the elections depending whether it is free, fair and transparently conducted by the NEC.