Liberia: LP Takes CDC to NEC

Photo: FrontPage Africa

Ben Sanvee, Chairman of the opposition Liberty Party

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has confirmed the receipt of official complaints from the Liberty Party (LP) against the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) over the recent riot in Sanniquellie, the provincial capital of Nimba County.

Altercations recently ensued between the two parties, resulting to injuries of two supporters of the Liberty Party. It is alleged the LP wrote the NEC earlier for its political rally in the city, which was reportedly interrupted by the CDC when it arrived in the city under the pretext of passing through for Zolowee, which is few kilometers away from Sanniquellie.

The Election Law states that 'no two political parties are allowed to hold campaign-related activities at the same place at the same time'.

As part of its measures against chaos, the NEC urged parties to submit requests to the office of the elections magistrate for the region where the campaign activity is expected to take place.

It was previous revealed by the Police Commander of Nimba Col. Augustine Leo Warri, Liberty Party's request was approved to have its rally in Sanniquellie, and he added "from our own security preparations, [we] were prepared for Liberty Party."

However, NEC chairman told a weekly press conference Wednesday that the electoral body has officially received complaint from the LP regarding the episode.

Cllr. Jerome Korkoya disclosed that Montserrado County electoral district#3 Representative candidate, Bill Twehway (UP), has filed complain against another candidate, Ceebee Barshall (CDC) of the same district over alleged rioting.

"There is complaint from the Liberty Party against the CDC alleging campaign violence which occurred in Sanniquellie, Nimba County. This compliant has been referred to our independent hearing office for investigation," he said.

At the same time, Korkoya disclosed that the LP has filed complaint against the mayor of Voinjama city, Lofa County alleging unfair charges for campaign banners in the city.