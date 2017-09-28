West Africa: Ecowas Team Assesses ZOA Implemented Project

A high-powered delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) that arrived in country to assess a food security project has expressed satisfaction with the level of progress thus far.

ZOA Liberia has been implementing a food security project in Margibi and Grand Cape Mount counties with the aim of improving food-related behavior on value-added cassava products in Liberia.

The 18 months project, which was funded by the French Development Agency (AFD) through the Regional Agency of Agriculture and Food (RAAF) of ECOWAS in the two counties conducted interventions on promoting dietary balanced intake of cassava, fruits and vegetables and also support in their production and processing.

Under the project, radio campaigns and community level nutrition campaigns were conducted with jingles on dietary diversification and live radio talk shows in collaboration with the National Cassava Sector Coordinating Committee (NCSSC).

Some of the beneficiaries pose with cassava shortly after harvest

About 525 farmers received support in the production of cassava, fruits and vegetables through training and inputs. Additionally, 21 small scale cassava processing groups received motorized cassava graters to scale up processing and training in the preparation of various recipes of cassava.

As part of this project, beneficiaries were also trained on food safety and hygiene and were linked to buyers to market their produce. 21 village savings and loan associations were formed to enable the communities to save and have access to affordable credit.

Speaking to newsmen at the end of his monitoring visit to the project, Mr. Amadou Mactar Konate, the coordinator of PASANAO (RAAF), expressed satisfaction with the project's level of achievements.

He also lauded AFD for the support, which is being extended to other ECOWAS members states.