Liberia: What Dr. Wiles Actually Said About Gays?

Opposition Democratic Justice Party (DJP) presidential candidate Dr. Isaac G. Wiles was not definite about his commends on gays. But said if there was a law which that allows it, he would enforce such law.

"Just quickly, Gay Rights. I love women. I love women very much. I have a beautiful wife. My wife, my mother is a woman. My sisters, my daughter, they are all women. I love them. I mentioned to you that the Democratic Justice Party, one of the pillars of the DMA was to enforce the law. If there is a law that allows it, we will have no choice but to enforce it. But if there is no law to affect that, then, we are going to discourage it by enforcing the law and this is the position of the Justice Party on this. We will enforce the law as it exists," he said.

Appearing on the Ducor Debate Saturday, 23 September in Tubmanburg, Bomi County, Dr. Wiles told audience at a live presidential debate that a DJP led - government would enforce same sex marriage law as long as such law exists in the country.

In the face of bitterness among a vast portion of Liberia's population that appear to oppose same sex practice and any such legislation, Dr. Wiles warns Liberians that the best thing they can do for themselves is not to permit lawmakers to enact such law because his regime would be prepared to support and enforce it.

The DJP presidential candidate urges Liberians to be mindful of the kinds of laws that their lawmakers make, stressing that he would have no alternative but to enforce them as they are made.

Concerning longstanding calls for 30 percent women representation, Dr. Wiles strongly rejects giving Liberian women 30 percent seats in the Legislature, saying such a law is not democratic.

According to Dr. Wiles, incumbent President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf was never elected based on such law, thus urging women here to be elected to legislative seats based on their potentials.

In reaction to Dr. Wiles' opened declaration to support same sex laws if passed by Legislature, fellow opposition presidential candidate Sen. Oscar Cooper vehemently rejects any form of gay marriage once citizens do not agree for such law to be enacted by the Legislature.

The Oscar Xperience presidential candidate Sen. Cooper also told audience during the presidential debate in Bomi County that in order to curtail and minimize corruption in Liberia, the elected president, senators and representatives should not interfere with the functions of the nation's anti - graft institutions.

He according to him, corruption could be minimized if the elected leaders do not interfere with the functions of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), General Auditing Commission (GAC) and the Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC).