Liberia: LP Complains CDC

The Liberty Party of Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine files formal complaints before the board of commissioners of the National Elections Commission against the Coalition for Democratic Change of Montserrado County Senator George Manneh Weah for alleged electoral violence in Sanniquellie, Nimba County and alleged unfair charges in Voinjama City, Lofa County.

Addressing a regular press briefing on Wednesday, September 27, at the NEC headquarters in Monrovia, Chairman Jerome George Korkoya explains, "This compliant has been referred to our independent hearing office for investigation. A second complaint was submitted by Mr. Bill Twehway, a candidate for the House of Representatives on the ticket of the CDC, against Mr. Ceebee Barshall, a House of Representatives candidate of the Unity Party. That complaint has also been referred for investigation. The Liberty Party also filed a complaint against the Mayoress of Voinjama City, Lofa County, alleging unfair charges for campaign banners in the city."

Commenting on preparations for the upcoming polls, Chairman Korkoya says electoral preparations are on track, with the arrival of presidential ballot papers since Saturday, September 23, and transported to a secure location under the protection of state security.

"The second batch of ballot papers for House of Representatives is expected to arrive in country on tomorrow, September 28. As we noted before in prior briefings, there are 5,390 polling stations across the nation. Each polling station will receive a total of 550 presidential ballot papers and 550 representative ballots in keeping with practice," he says.

The NEC boss further announces that the United Nations Mission in Liberia has agreed to airlift electoral materials to hard-to-reach areas across the country.

"These areas are: Gbarpolu, Lofa, Nimba, Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru, Maryland and River Gee counties. The commission is grateful to UNMIL for this kind and timely intervention. The commission is also grateful to the Government of Japan and UNDP for supporting the deployment of election security officers," he concludes.

The Commission registered a total of 2,183,683 electorate across Liberia with males constituting 51 percent of this number followed by females, 49 percent.

Twenty-two parties are participating in the impending elections with 21, including one female and five Independent Candidates.