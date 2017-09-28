Liberia: Boakai, Brumskine, Others Escape Debate

The standard bearer of the governing Unity Party Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, opposition Liberty Party standard bearer, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, Coalition for Democratic Change standard bearer, Senator George Manneh Weah, and the All Liberian Party of businessman-turned politician businessman Benoni Wilfred Urey were absent at the final debate here for presidential candidates vying in the October elections

The organizer of the debate, Deepening Democracy Coalition had earlier held the first presidential debate , which Urey, Brumskine and Boakai attended, but never turned out this time around to the dismay of the public.

The debate, which was held on Tuesday, September 26, at the Paynesville Town Hall, brought together the Alternative National Congress standard bearer Alexander Cummings, Movement for Economic Empowerment standard bearer Dr. Joseph Mills Jones and Liberia Restoration Party standard bearer Madam MacDella Cooper.

The Unity Party in a statement says its Standard Bearer Boakai was not in attendance due to the pull out of the Press Union of Liberia from the DDC.

ALP standard bearer Urey told this paper via mobile phone that he's on his campaign trail in Southeast Liberia, angrily saying he's not obligated to this paper and that the ongoing campaign is more important than querying him about his absence.

When contacted, Liberty Party National Chairman, Mr. Benjamin Sanvee, Vice Chairman for Political Affairs Abraham Dillon and National Secretary-General Jacob Smith's phones rang endlessly.

For Senator Weah, this is the second time the CDC standard bearer has downplayed presidential debate. During the 2005 presidential debate, Weah was among few presidential contenders who showed up for live radio interview.

A stalwart of the CDC, Representative Acarous Gray claims on a local radio station that Weah is out of the country attending an invitation from the European Union, the EU office in Monrovia denies.