Liberia: Govt Echoes Need to Transform Tourism Sector

Deputy Information Minister Ricks Barsi-giah says it is about time that government put measures in place to strengthen the tourism sector here through a private public- partnership to work together to empower Liberians through a sustainable tourism.

"It is the responsibility of all of us to take the challenge and join into this sector. This is our challenge, our ... responsibility is to transform this sector to a revenue generating sector," Mr. Barsi-giah said Tuesday, 26 September at the Ministry in observance of the UN's 38th World Tourism Day celebration.

The official echoes that there is a serious need to empower communities and be sensitive to the impact of the business on the environment, local communities and traditional culture, adding that the tourism sector must be used as a tool for the growth and development of the country.

He stresses that it is necessary to discuss the potential of ecotourism in Liberia, assuring the citizenry of government's unwavering support to working with the private sector in the development of unique tourism sector here.

Also speaking at the celebration, the founder of West Tourism Management Mrs. Chiquita Johnson told the audience that it is bad for others to think that the only way to survive is to serve in government.

She says government must not be the source of survival at times, admonishing Liberians that there are lot of fields that people can enter into to earn their living.

"Today I call on you the young ones to take charge, think on something to empower yourself as entrepreneurs," she says, reminding young people here that they are the future leaders of the country.

Meanwhile, student Nyema W. Badio has expressed delight and appreciation for the opportunity provided he and other students had gone to witness the celebration.

He calls on government to provide the necessary support, including scholarship to enable students realize their dreams, and help to build up the tourism sector of the country.