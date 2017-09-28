Gambia: Foni Brefet - G.b.o.s's Gaffer Gunning for Title

Lamin Jatta, coach of G.B.O.S, is ardent on grabbing the Foni Brefet district nawettan trophy after sailing into the semis.

G.B.O.S disposed of arch rivals Ndemban Jola on post-match kicks last weekend after a drab goalless draw in regular time.

However, following this victory, Jatta is now buoyed up of making a go for the staked prize.

'This is my first time with the team and my aim is to win the trophy for them,' Jatta says in the aftermath of the game.

'It was difficult to score in the game but we won them on penalties. We scored two goals in the game but the referee turned our appeals down. With all that, we continued playing our normal game and we won them on penalties. Ndemban Jola is a good side and it's been a while since we last beat them,' he said.

Ndemban Jola's tactician Abdou Camara described the game as fair giving G.B.O.S are only winning them for the first time for the past fifteen or so years.

'It's a fair game. I missed my key players and only three players were seated on the substitutes' bench. It's fair because we've already defeated them the last fifteen or so years. We're now focused on the Knockout Cup after our exit in the league. We crave for our fans' patience,' he says.

G.B.O.S now meets Madcobra in the district nawettan semis -their second meeting this season after the first encounter ended a draw in the group stages.