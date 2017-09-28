28 September 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Foni Brefet - G.b.o.s's Gaffer Gunning for Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdoulie Fatty

Lamin Jatta, coach of G.B.O.S, is ardent on grabbing the Foni Brefet district nawettan trophy after sailing into the semis.

G.B.O.S disposed of arch rivals Ndemban Jola on post-match kicks last weekend after a drab goalless draw in regular time.

However, following this victory, Jatta is now buoyed up of making a go for the staked prize.

'This is my first time with the team and my aim is to win the trophy for them,' Jatta says in the aftermath of the game.

'It was difficult to score in the game but we won them on penalties. We scored two goals in the game but the referee turned our appeals down. With all that, we continued playing our normal game and we won them on penalties. Ndemban Jola is a good side and it's been a while since we last beat them,' he said.

Ndemban Jola's tactician Abdou Camara described the game as fair giving G.B.O.S are only winning them for the first time for the past fifteen or so years.

'It's a fair game. I missed my key players and only three players were seated on the substitutes' bench. It's fair because we've already defeated them the last fifteen or so years. We're now focused on the Knockout Cup after our exit in the league. We crave for our fans' patience,' he says.

G.B.O.S now meets Madcobra in the district nawettan semis -their second meeting this season after the first encounter ended a draw in the group stages.

Gambia

GCCPC Trains Magistrates On Various Acts

Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (GCCPC) yesterday held one-day training for magistrates on key… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.