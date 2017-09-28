Morocco: Deportation of Khadijetou El Mokhtar, 'Sovereign Decision' Reaffirming Non-Recognition of Puppet Entity By Peru (Official)

Rabat — The deportation of polisario separatist Khadijetou El Mokhtar from the airport of Lima is a "sovereign decision" that reaffirms the non-recognition of the puppet entity by Peru, said, on Thursday in Rabat, minister delegate for relations with the parliament and civil society, government spokesperson, Mustapha El Khalfi.

Speaking at a press briefing after the weekly cabinet meeting, El Khalfi said the Kingdom has taken note of a "sovereign decision which reaffirms once again the non-recognition of the "puppet entity" by Lima.

Recalling that Peru had suspended its recognition of the pseudo RASD since 1996, El Khalfi noted that the statement of the Peruvian Foreign ministry was "very clear" as to the non-recognition of the status of official representative of the envoys of the puppet entity and to the possibility of carrying out diplomatic actions in Peru.

Those who support the separatist project have not yet grasped the new situation and the current reality of the national cause and its new developments, thanks to the firm and rigorous policy led by HM King Mohammed VI, which is marked by several initiatives, notably the new impetus in Morocco's relations with Cuba and the African Union, he stressed.

Peruvian authorities announced on Wednesday that they deported polisario separatist Khadijetou El Mokhtar, who usurped the status of a diplomat, from Lima international airport to Spain, from where she travelled to Peru on September 9th.