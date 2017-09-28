Morocco: Faapa's Activities Widely Hailed in Abidjan

Abidjan — The activities of the Atlantic Federation of African News Agencies (FAAPA) were unanimously hailed, Thursday in Abidjan, on the occasion of the 5th meeting of the executive board of this pan-African media platform, being held on September 28-29.

In this regard, Ivorian Communication minister, Kone Bruno, praised the efforts that FAAPA and its governing bodies are making in favor of African news agencies.

"On behalf of the Ivorian government, I commend FAAPA and its governing bodies for their efforts in favor of African news agencies," he said at the inaugural conference of this meeting, reiterating his "readiness to prepare in full confidence," alongside members of this pan-African Federation, the future of journalistic practice in the continent.

According to the minister, FAAPA's meeting is an opportunity to review the technical cooperation between members of news agencies and to establish a sharing on the perception and vision of the authorities vis-à-vis the role that the Federation intends to play for the benefit of the continent's news agencies.

"FAAPA should help promote a system of information dissemination in accordance with the ambitions of our states, by encouraging the emergence of reference networks of African news agencies, able to compete with their European, American and Asian counterparts," he said.

For his part, former Ivorian Communication minister, Souleymane Coty Diakite, pointed out that Abidjan's meeting is a new step in the integration process embodied by FAAPA, which is a valuable platform for the emergence of modern and competitive news agencies in Africa.

According to him, this 5th meeting of the executive board is an opportunity to discuss ways of sustaining FAAPA's activities on an African scale and to promote the rapprochement and integration of African news agencies.

In her turn, director of the Ivorian News Agency (AIP), Barry Sana Oumou, stressed that this meeting will give better visibility at the continental and international levels to this indispensable tool of communication and information that is the news agency, mainly through FAAPA's activities.

Speaking on this occasion, FAAPA president and director general of the Moroccan News Agency (MAP), Khalil Hachimi Idrissi, said this Federation is a framework for the exchange of experience and for reflection, noting that FAAPA has always placed training at the top of its concerns and priorities, as evidenced by the trainings, organized on a regular basis for the benefit of the Federation's executives to develop and broaden their skills.

"Aware of the importance of skills, FAAPA is a powerful vector of professional training, as shown by the multitude of training courses benefiting journalists, decision-makers and managers, which are ensured by professional trainers," said Hachimi Idrissi.

Referring to the theme of the inaugural conference, FAAPA president underlined that in the face of the proliferation of social networks and the abundance of information circulating on these platforms, African news agencies are called upon more than ever to advocate new approaches enabling them to accompany the changes taking place in the information and technological fields.