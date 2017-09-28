Gambia: Oj On Ebrima Jawara's Appointment

The Minister of Agriculture has said that he has not appointed the son of former President Jawara as the recycled agricultural ministry administrator.

"I was not informed by the Personnel Management Office that they are going to appoint Ebrima Jawara. I was sitting in my office when my permanent secretary told me that he received a letter that Ebrima Jawara has been reinstated and posted to agriculture," Jallow told journalists.

Ministers do not appoint, neither do they dismiss, rather it is the responsibility of the Personnel Management Office (PMO), said OJ, the minister, who served for 14 years as agriculture minister under the First Republic said.

According to Minister Jallow, since there was so much talk about Ebrima Jawara, he told the Permanent Secretary to talk to PMO because they are the people that posted Ebrima Jawara to the Department.

OJ said he further told the PS that he would not allow instability within his ministry, as he gave instructions to them to regularise the ministry.

Jallow advised that people should not blame Ebrima Jawara, urging that they should stop personalising problems; otherwise it would not work in the interest of national development.

OJ said he is more focused on how to develop The Gambia and how to best serve the Gambian people. "Openness and transparency are two cardinal principles that the new government considers cardinal to its vision." He then cited that agriculture is one of the most important sectors in The Gambia, as 70 percent of the Gambian population depends on agriculture.

When asked whether The Gambia is expected to be food self-sufficient, especially in rice, Minister Jallow, who expressed optimism, said "this would be achieved within two years."

According to him, new projects and strategies have been put in place to meet the demand of the Gambian people.

He said in the next two years there are all indications that The Gambia will be food self-sufficient, as according to him, the country has the land, and the most navigable river, with fresh water.

Minister Jallow also spoke at length about the significance of the sustainability of projects after phasing out, saying this has been a concern and needs to be addressed.