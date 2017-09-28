28 September 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: GCCPC Trains Magistrates On Various Acts

By Fatou Dem

Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (GCCPC) yesterday held one-day training for magistrates on key mandates of the Commission, such as Competition Act 2007, Consumer Protection Act 2014 and the Essential Commodities Act 2015.

The purpose of the training was to provide a broad overview of the Consumer Protection Act, 2014 and services provided by the Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (GCCPC).

GCCPC is an independent statutory authority, responsible for investigating prohibited practices, control of mergers, conduct of the hearings of competition cases with interested persons or parties, investigation of consumer complaints, for submission to the tribunal and deployment.

The Executive Secretary of GCCPC, Mr. Ceesay, speaking at the training programme held at the Joint Officer Mess in Kotu, said that the objective of the Acts was to ensure availability and affordability of essential commodities.

The organisation is nine-years-old and three things are of paramount importance to them, namely capacity-building, advocacy and enforcement, he said.

He said the GCCPC was committed to this process and would ensure that all stakeholders are adequately trained in the substantive areas of competition and consumer protection.

For her part, Hon. Justice Awa Bah, stressed that consumer protection which is a cause for concern, is to protect them as well as to protect consumers from unfair and misleading market practices.

She explained that the practice of the Consumer Protection Act is a specialised area for a requisite practitioner, with the requisite qualification because it's a technical area.

Consumer Protection Law enhances consumer welfare, by ensuring that businesses run their practices legally and that they are fair with regards to the consumer market.

The Consumer Protection Law decreases the power and influence monopolistic powers to ensure that consumers become and remain the main concern of the businesses.

