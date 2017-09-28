Gambia: Gunjur Nawettan League Enters Semis

The 2017 Gunjur Green Vision International Real Estate Company Limited and Golden Leads Fish Processing Company Limited-sponsored Gunjur Nawettan league has entered the semi-final, following the completion of the quarter-final matches at the Gunjur Nyamina Football Field.

The Pub FC will clash with FC Bax, while Blaness FC will rub shoulders with Mighty Ajax FC in the other semi-final.

The Pub FC sailed to the semi-final following their 1-0 win over Sibindinto FC in the quarter-final.

FC Bax booked their ticket to the semi-final after beating Black Star FC on the same score line in the other quarter-final match.

Elsewhere, Blaness FC defeated defending league champions Reliance Financial Services FC 5-4 on penalties, after their 2-2 draw in regulation time to progress to the semi-final.

Elsewhere, Mighty Ajax FC thumped Solid Properties FC 2-0 in the quarter-final to advance to the semi-final.