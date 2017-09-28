Gambia: Momodou Sabally At Commission Again

Momodou Sabally, former Secretary-General, yesterday reappeared before the Commission of Inquiry that looks into the assets and financial transactions of the former President Yahya Jammeh.

He was recalled in connection with the GNPC account.

He was shown a document to confirm whether he actually appended his signature on it, to which he responded in the positive.

He posited that it was the former President, who was not happy with the former Gambia National Petroleum Corporation, GNPC's MD Badjie, whom he thought was the one who withdrew a sum of money from the account.

He testified that he told the former President that Mr Badjie did not withdraw the money, as according to him, the former President said he did not trust Mr Badjie.

Mr Sabally stated that he had withdrawn $2,000,000 and handed it over to the former President, but its purpose was not stated.

He adduced that the former President at one time wanted to buy Dunes Hotel and asked them to withdraw some money from GNPC account, which he would later refund, but it never happened.

He posited that $100,000 was withdrawn and paid to JFP. He said he told the former President that he was the one who withdrew the money from Trust Bank.

Mr Alagie Ousman Ceesay, chief of protocol, testified concerning a sum of $1,000,000 he received from the Central Bank under the instruction of former President.

In testimony, Ceesay said, he had given the money to the former President, as well as $500,000.

He confirmed that another $1,000,000 was received by him from the Central Bank and taken to the former President, but he did not know the purpose of its withdrawal.

According to him, the money was put in bags or boxes and then delivered to him.

Another person to testify was Muhammed Bazzi, a Belgian and Lebanese national, who identified himself as a Consul General in Lebanon.

Bazzi said he came to The Gambia in 2001, further stating that they were involved in the areas of electricity and mining.

He adduced that he had a share of 75% at Premia Investment Group.

He explained that Gamico had stepped in after Carnegie Mineral, adding that the former President asked them to take over from Carnegie.

He said Tony Ghattas was doing the transportation and was given a commission.

Bazzi, who said he was not involved in the termination of Carnegie, stated that he had to pay legal fees when there was a case between government and Carnegie.

He concluded by saying that they were stopped by the NIA operatives from doing their work.