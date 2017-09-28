Gambia: Naloa President Decries Cattle Theft

The President of the National Livestock Owners Association (NaLoA), Ebrima O. Jallow, has raised concern over the high rate of small ruminants and cattle theft in the country, especially in the West Coast Region.

Ebrima O. Jallow made these remarks at a meeting with members of his association in Brikama, saying that the protection of animals is one of his association's mandates in the promotion of livestock development and production.

He appealed to members of his association and the Gambia Police Force to work hand-in-glove with communities to protect Gambia livestock.

He then urged dealers and butchers to use correct documentation of animals during the process of transporting them.

Jallow thanked district livestock owners and the police officers in their quest to eradicate cattle theft in the country.

NaLoA Regional Security Officer, Adama Bah allegedly said one Adama Nyang was found in possession of one stolen cattle in the Kombo North settlement of Sukuta.

He added that the suspect is currently under custody, helping the police in their investigations.

He then appealed to the police to thoroughly investigate the matter, so as to put an end to cattle thievery in the country, stressing that the practice is habitual.

When contacted on phone, the police PRO ASP Foday Conta said the suspect, Adama Nyang, was caught on 15 September 2017 around 4am at Sukuta Traffic Light with a stolen bull.

He said the information revealed that Adama Nyang has made an arrangement with two butchers, all of whom had allegedly assigned him to get a bull for them. The suspect, he added, had tied the bull in an isolated place (house).

According to the Police PRO, the file is with the prosecution waiting for trial.

Ali Ceesay of Latirya and Omar Sowe of Yundum, both said small ruminants and cattle are vulnerable to theft and then appealed to the government and security officers to extend their patrol on livestock security in the district.